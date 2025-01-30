Wits extends free WiFi service to Jozi libraries

Wits University enables free WiFi at public libraries in the City of Johannesburg.

Students, researchers and staff from all South African public universities can now access free WiFi at 36 libraries owned by the City of Johannesburg (COJ).

This, as part of a partnership between Wits University, technical partner the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa (TENET) and the COJ.

Wits University’s Eduroam connectivity service has been rolled out in public libraries across the city, according to a statement.

Eduroam is a worldwide roaming service that grants students and staff from all South African public universities with free, secure WiFi access, supporting learning, teaching and research beyond the traditional campus setting, says Wits.

Additionally, it provides a reliable platform for users to connect to the internet using their institutional credentials, enabling academic engagement wherever the service is available.

This latest expansion builds on the university’s 2023 collaboration with Airports Company South Africa, which introduced Eduroam at major airports nationwide, according to the statement.

"By bringing Eduroam to libraries, we are making a tangible difference in access to educational resources, especially for those without reliable internet at home.

“Wits ICT is committed to driving innovation that enhances higher education and supports the academic community,” states Dr Stanley Mpofu, Wits CIO and chairman of Higher Education Information Technology South Africa, which represents SA's 26 public universities.

To gain connectivity access via Eduroam, users need to download the “geteduroam” application from any app store, set up their profile and login using their institution’s credentials, namely a student e-mail and password.