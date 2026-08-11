Women in Tech initiative seeks 2026 cohort

The 2025 cohort of the Huawei Women in Tech digital skills training programme. (Image supplied)

Technology company Huawei South Africa is inviting tech-savvy women entrepreneurs to participate in the 2026 edition of its Women in Tech digital skills training programme.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative is run by Huawei SA, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and Henley Business School Africa.

In a statement, Huawei SA says the training will take place from 26 to 28 August at its Johannesburg campus in Woodmead.

Held under the theme “HERabytes: Small Business”, this year’s three-day programme will offer courses that include an introduction to 5G-A, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

HERabytes is designed to help women move beyond experimentation and confidently integrate AI into their businesses, notes the firm.

“Big intelligence captures a simple but powerful idea: growth in the AI economy isn’t one giant leap. It is built one byte, one skill and one decision at a time. Every cloud tool, automated workflow, or smarter way to reach customers adds up to a smarter, stronger and more scalable business,” according to Huawei SA.

It adds that the theme lands at a pivotal moment for South African business.

“AI can feel intimidating, especially if you’re running a small business,” says Vanashree Govender, senior PR manager, media and communications at Huawei South Africa. “The programme is about making that technology practical. We want participants to leave with tools they can start using immediately to grow their businesses.”

Part of the training will include a practical session on useful tools and gadgets for small business success, presented in partnership with consumer tech publication, Stuff.

The final day, hosted at Henley Business School Africa, focuses on personal leadership, business resilience and strategic adaptability in the data era. Participants who complete all three days will receive attendance certificates.

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining the 2026 cohort are encouraged to apply online by completing the form. To apply, click here.