Yaga sees growing online sales of ‘pre-loved’ apparel

Yaga sellers keep 100% of their earnings.

Sellers on Yaga, a South African online marketplace for second-hand clothing, have collectively made over R500 million since the platform’s launch in 2020.

According to the e-tailer, this milestone, coupled with customers increasing to 800 000 in under four years, is a testament to the growing sustainable fashion movement in SA.

The site provides a platform for South Africans to buy and sell ‘pre-loved’ fashion items, with nearly two million items sold to date.

According to the company, it has enabled sellers to generate meaningful income, contributing to local economic empowerment.

Each sale on the platform extends the life of an item, preventing it from ending up in landfills and reducing the overall environmental impact of the fashion industry, it adds.

Pre-owned items are typically priced 50% to 80% lower than their brand-new equivalents.

Aune Aunapuu, founder and CEO of Yaga, comments: “This milestone is a significant achievement for our community. We are thrilled to see that our platform not only supports environmental sustainability, but also provides real financial benefits to our sellers.

“By making sustainable fashion accessible and rewarding, we are enabling our community to make choices that are good for the planet and their wallets.

“I truly believe this is just the beginning of unlocking the potential of pre-loved fashion in South Africa and beyond. We are excited to see the continued positive impact of the Yaga community in the months and years ahead.”

SA’s e-commerce sector is growing rapidly, reaching a record R71 billion in sales in 2023, according to the Online Retail in South Africa 2023 study conducted by World Wide Worx.

This, driven by local e-tailers’ drive to enhance customer experience, positions the sector to break the R100 billion mark by 2026, it says.

There are no selling fees on the platform, so the sellers receive 100% of the item price in their Yaga Wallet once the order is complete.

Yaga says its partnerships with local and international brands further strengthened growth. Its collaboration with retail giant TFG offers shoppers rewards for participating in the circular fashion economy, highlighting a shared commitment to a more sustainable future.

“With ongoing investments in AI technology and platform improvements, Yaga is continuously enhancing the user experience to make buying and selling pre-loved fashion a seamless experience,” says Aunapuu.

“As part of its expansion strategy, Yaga plans to extend its reach to other African markets, including Kenya and Nigeria, with the goal of leading the sustainable fashion movement across the continent.”