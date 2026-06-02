Yoco, Stub in payments and accounting union

Yoco and Stub bring payments and accounting together for South African merchants.

Payments and software firm Yoco has integrated online accounting platform Stub into its commerce ecosystem.

Officially launched in 2015, Yoco builds tools that enable SMEs to accept card payments and has over 200 000 South African merchant customers.

In a statement, the company says the integration connects its system’s sales data with Stub’s accounting platform to automate reconciliations.

Independent businesses can connect through either platform by linking Stub to the Yoco app, or by connecting Yoco directly from Stub.

Sales and payment data flows automatically from Yoco into Stub the moment a transaction occurs. Stub then categorises each transaction, matches payments to invoice numbers and tags every sale with location data, it says.

Tayla Dandridge, co-founder and CEO of Stub, comments: “The integration between Stub and Yoco closes the gap between running your business and doing the books, allowing businesses to claim back the time they are losing due to fragmented systems and manual data capture.

“Along with partners like Yoco, we are building an ecosystem of tools that just work for South African entrepreneurs and provide them with features and functionality for which they have been waiting for a long time.”

Eugene Coetzee, VP of engineering at Yoco, adds: “It’s exciting to integrate the solutions of two South African companies that truly care about independent businesses in this country. By adding another accounting integration in Stub, Yoco is expanding its support beyond payments even further.”