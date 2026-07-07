Your cloud strategy may be weakening the business

Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye. (Image: Troye)

The biggest mistake CIOs make about cloud is believing that adoption equals modernisation. It does not. In many cases, cloud has simply given them a more expensive, more fragmented and harder to manage version of the infrastructure problems they were trying to escape.

This is becoming a serious issue as CIOs rush to support AI-enabled services, cloud-native applications, virtual desktops, hybrid workforces and data-intensive platforms. These workloads were not designed for outdated infrastructure thinking.

They demand secure access, consistent performance, simplified management, strong data protection and the ability to scale across private, public and hybrid environments without creating operational chaos.

Yet many cloud strategies are still built around hosting rather than application delivery. Businesses ask where workloads should run, but not whether users can access those applications securely, whether performance will remain consistent, whether costs can be controlled or whether IT teams can manage the environment without adding another layer of complexity.

That is where cloud projects begin to fail. Gartner has warned that cloud dissatisfaction is becoming a major issue, driven by unrealistic expectations, poor implementation and uncontrolled costs. It predicts that by 2028, 25% of organisations will experience significant dissatisfaction with their cloud adoption.

Gartner also identifies AI, machine learning, multicloud, sustainability and digital sovereignty as key forces shaping the future of cloud.

This should concern CIOs. Cloud is no longer just an IT platform – it’s the foundation on which modern applications, digital workspaces and user productivity depend. If that foundation is fragmented, the business becomes slower, not faster.

The real problem is that many CIOs have separated workspace strategy from infrastructure strategy. Citrix environments, virtual apps, desktops, cloud platforms and security tools are often treated as isolated projects. The result is predictable: higher complexity, inconsistent user experience, slower deployments and greater pressure on IT teams.

Modern applications expose these weaknesses quickly. Hybrid workers expect secure access from any location. Business units expect applications to perform without delay. Compliance teams expect data to remain protected. Executives expect technology to enable growth without inflating cost. These expectations cannot be met by a patchwork of disconnected platforms.

This is why the combined Citrix and Nutanix value proposition is important. Citrix secures and optimises the application and desktop delivery experience, giving users access to apps, desktops and data across locations and devices.

Nutanix provides the simplified hybrid cloud infrastructure foundation beneath that experience, helping organisations run and manage workloads with greater consistency across environments.

Together, they help close the gap between application delivery and infrastructure execution. Citrix addresses the user and access layer, while Nutanix addresses the platform, deployment and management layer. For organisations supporting modern applications, that combination matters because performance, security and manageability can no longer be treated as separate issues.

Modern applications also demand flexibility and consistency across different workload types. Enterprises are expected to support traditional virtual machines, virtual apps and desktops and increasingly cloud native workloads. This is where Nutanix adds value by providing a unified platform that helps applications run more consistently across private, public and hybrid cloud environments.

Citrix describes its Nutanix partnership as a way to deliver hybrid multicloud solutions that support secure access to apps and data from anywhere. Nutanix states that running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops on Nutanix supports access to apps, virtual desktops and protected data from any cloud, on any device, in any location and at any scale.

The value is not in adding more technology. It is in reducing the fragmentation that stops cloud from delivering business value. A properly aligned Citrix and Nutanix environment can support secure digital workspaces, simplify virtual app and desktop delivery, improve scalability and give IT teams a more consistent way to manage modern workloads.

Gartner predicts that 90% of organisations will adopt a hybrid cloud approach by the end of 2027. That growth makes the warning even more urgent. The future will not reward companies that simply consume more cloud. It will reward those that can deliver applications securely, consistently and efficiently across complex environments.

This reflects a broader shift already visible in the market. Recent industry reports indicate that 87% of organisations now operate multicloud environments, while 72% have adopted hybrid cloud strategies that blend private and public clouds.

The challenge is that these environments only create value when they are aligned to business outcomes, application requirements and operational control. Cloud innovation should simplify the business. If it increases cost exponentially, weakens control or frustrates users, it is not innovation. It is infrastructure failure with a modern label.



