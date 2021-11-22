Try Pivotal on Demand affordable pay-per-use cloud contact centre software on three-month, no obligation FREE TRIAL!

Interested? Visit https://pivotaldata.co.za/contact-centre-solution-free-trial/

Contact us on 010 476 0300 or e-mail info@pivotalgroup.co.za

Where is the catch? There isn’t any!

Don’t let the perceived cost and complexity of cloud migration hold back your contact centre transformation.

Try Pivotal on Demand, our hosted multichannel contact centre software on a three-month, no obligation, free trial now!

There’s no catch and no gimmicks. It’s just a fast, convenient, risk-free way to give your business access to cloud-based contact centre capabilities.

Experience cloud at no cost to your business!

Trial Pivotal on Demand, our affordable call centre software, for up to three months for FREE, max 25 call centre agents.

We will implement your solution and train your call centre agents at no additional cost!

Risk-free offer!

Keep using your current contact centre solution while you test our leading cloud call centre solution in your business.

There is no obligation to continue after the FREE trial period and no penalties for cancelling.

A cloud-enabled business future awaits!

When you realise the value and wish to continue with of our affordable contact centre solution, we’ll only start billing after the trial ends based on our innovative pay-per-use, month-to-month model.

Thereafter, there’s no contract or minimum tie-in period.

And we can instantly scale up your solution to meet your business needs or will scope for additional requirements as needed.

It’s the most cost-effective way to unlock enterprise-grade cloud contact centre capability for a fraction of the cost and without the risk! Contact us today for a demo or to book your free trial today.

Here are 10 reasons to choose Pivotal on Demand as your cloud contact centre solution:

Reduce capex, contain costs

Create a responsive organisation

Boost business uptime

Enhance employee experience

Optimise internal resource utilisation

Gain insights into organisational performance

Expand contact centre’s capabilities

Cater to customer engagement preferences

Streamline processes to elevate CX

Gain control of process to enhance output quality

Features and benefits of Pivotal on Demand

Cost effective

Gain access to a functional, full-feature contact centre platform for predictable daily or monthly fee, with no contract term. Usage is calculated per agent, per day, per functionality and billed based on a daily report produced by the system.

Track employee engagement

The unique points system helps managers keep score of their employees, monitor motivation and participation, and inspires agents to perform better.

Enhance business continuity

Hosted in a fully geo-redundant Teraco data centre network, the Pivotal on Demand platform ensures SLA-linked availability and business continuity.

Flexible

Access Pivotal on Demand from anywhere on any web-enabled device or WebRTC-enabled browser.

Scalable

Cloud-based resources are ready and available whenever you need them, which offers the scalability required to meet the exact needs of your operation.