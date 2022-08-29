Fusion Software expands opportunities for business partners

On the back of exponential growth, integrated software solutions and business management tools provider Fusion Software has relaunched its business partner programme to support its expansion. Fusion Software offers CRM, sales, projects, timesheets, stock, manufacturing, accounting and HR solutions and more. The solutions are developed in South Africa for local conditions, with highly competitive pricing.

Fusion Software sales director Schutte Venter says demand for the company’s software has soared over the past three years. “Last year, we grew our customer base by over 30%, and this prompted an exciting expansion in our operational department. With the recent launch of the MiFusion 2.0 mobile app, we’ve seen demand increasing even further. On the back of this growth, we have opted to rebrand and enhance our business partner programme to take Fusion Software solutions and support to new regions,” he says.

Venter says the company is actively seeking partners in major metros and smaller cities across the continent. The new business partner programme, branded Business, will launch on 1 September this year, offering opportunities at five levels of partnership.

“A 1 Star partner could be any individual who identifies a need with a client, refers them to us, and receives a finder’s fee, starting at 10%. Partner engagement moves up through to a 5 Star partner, who would offer our products as part of their solution stack, implement it and manage the customer. They will earn up to 50% of the software licence fee, and bill for the implementation and management services,” he explains.

In addition, Fusion Software’s management office and support desk will help business partners with implementation at a discounted rate. Says Venter: “Upskilling and training is included in the Business programme; and we have also introduced the Fusion Software Certified Professional (FSCP) accreditation.

“The big value add for our customers is that the programme will expand our reach faster than we could do on our own, taking personal support to centres across South Africa and into Africa,” he says.

For more information on joining the business partner programme, contact 0861 FUSION / info@fusionsoftware.co.za / schuttev@fusionsoftware.co.za.