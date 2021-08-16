Lamborghini unveils Countach LPI 800-4 hybrid car

Italian luxury sports vehicle manufacturer Lamborghini has unveiled its Countach LPI 800-4 hybrid vehicle − a modern interpretation of the retro icon.

The company announced its electrification plans earlier this year, noting it intends to rollout gas-electric hybrid versions of its entire line-upby the end of 2024.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a mid-engine hybrid-electric sports car named after the original Countach first introduced 50 years ago.

The vehicle has similar technology as seen in Lamborghini’s first hybrid production vehicle, the Sián FKP 37, produced in 2019.

According to the company, only 112 units of its new model will be produced – the number referencing the LP 112 model designation used during development of the original Countach.

At the centre of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is the automaker’s naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre engine V12 with a 48V super-capacitor, which has a combined power output of 600kW and 720N.m of torque distributed to an all-wheel drive system.

“The Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment, just as its forerunner was,” says Automobili Lamborghini president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“The Countach not only embodies the design and engineering tenet of Lamborghini but represents our philosophy of re-inventing boundaries and achieving the unexpected and extraordinary and, most importantly, being the ‘stuff of dreams’.”

Weighing around 1 595kg, the vehicle delivers a maximum combined power of 814 constant voltage (CV) from its aspirated power plant (780CV).

Energy from the regenerative braking system is stored in a super-capacitor, which the company claims delivers three times more power compared to a lithium-ion battery of the same weight.

It produces peak performance of 0-100km/h acceleration in 2.8 seconds, as well as 0-200km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355km/h, notes the company.

Carbon fibre makes up most of the chassis and exterior of the vehicle, with scissor doors, similar to those first introduced on the Countach and which have become a Lamborghini V12 signature.

At the rear, Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has four exhaust tail pipes connected within the carbon fibre rear diffuser.

In the interior, the vehicle has an 8.4-inch touchscreen display that includes CarPlay integration.

The company has not provided a price for the vehicle.

In May, Lamborghini outlined a $1.8 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by shifting from gas-powered to electric engines for its supercars, producing a fully electric model before 2030.

The plan will proceed in two phases over the next decade, with the production of plug-in hybrid versions of the Aventador, Huracán and Urus models arriving within the next three years, according to the Italian automaker.

“Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects,” said Winkelmann at the time.

“Our response is a plan with a 360-degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA.”