Mimecast, YES train youth to combat 'cyber crime pandemic'

Cyber security firm Mimecast has signed a partnership agreement with the Youth Employment Service (YES) to train South African youth in cyber security skills.

The young participants, according to Mimecast, are offered a 12-month on-the-job training experience with financial literacy organisation, the National Financial Literacy Association. They will be empowered with an array of skills including data analysis, cyber security, IT technical skills and systems engineering.

The YES initiative was launched by president Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018 as a joint initiative between government, business, labour and civil society, to collectively tackle a national plan to build economic pathways for the youth.

Cyber crime is one of the biggest threats facing businesses and consumers in 2021. It is estimated that cyber crime is going to cost the world’s businesses and consumers $6 trillion this year, and more than $10 trillion by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

To fight this scourge, the world currently needs 3.5 million cyber security professionals – and this offers a real opportunity to create jobs for thousands of young South Africans, to help combat the skills shortage.

“South Africa’s abundant youth population, strong work ethic and high levels of digital maturity make the country an ideal location for outsourced digital services to the rest of the world,” says Mimecast’s VP for Africa, Paul Stafford.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to harness the country’s vast skills and energy in the service of building more resilient businesses and communities. South African talent must be given the relevant digital and technical support skills, and investment and support from the private sector is critical to making this happen.”

The programme will start with 40 participants, with plans to extend it in future.

A study by cyber security professional organisation, the (ISC)2, found 64% of security professionals were struggling with finding skills for their own organisations as a result of the global security skills gap.

According to Stafford, the YES model of giving young participants 12 months of valuable work experience with community-based NGOs was critical to break the current catch-22 cycle of unemployment, in which unemployed youth can’t get a job without experience, but can’t get the necessary experience without a job.

Since being founded just over two-and-a-half years ago, YES says it has worked with 1 559 South African companies to create more than 57 500 work experience positions, with funding entirely from the private sector. In the process, the youth have collectively earned more than R3.2 billion, which benefits extended families and the entire community.

Leanne Emery, acting co-CEO of YES, says 88.4% of YES youth placed in work experience positions come from grant recipient households, meaning that one youth income almost immediately has ripple effects across an entire community.

“That critical first job for a young adult is the trigger to an economic cascade of events and is the only way to address inequality quickly. By exponentially increasing their job placement ability, companies like Mimecast will not only drive their own growth, but help re-ignite the entire economy. This will also be key in the country’s ability to rebound from the economic effects of the pandemic,” explains Emery.

Over and above its partnership with YES, Mimecast’s year-long graduate programme employs, upskills and empowers dozens of young South Africans annually, who apply their skills and expertise to support the company’s customers while also taking their first steps towards a lifelong career.

“Africa has the talent to compete on a global scale. We just need the right technology, connectivity and continuity to make it happen. If your entire workforce is working from home and collaborating using technology, what’s to stop you from hiring for a role in SA?” notes Stafford.