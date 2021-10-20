White paper: Banking on conversational AI

Customers expect conversations. To engage these customers, financial institutions (Fls) will have to evolve beyond traditional IVR systems. They’ll need to provide a consistent, seamless and personalised conversational experience for each customer across every channel – in digital channels such as messaging and chat as well as in voice channels.

Making that move will be vital to getting and staying ahead in the market. FIs face the twin challenges of increased digital expectations from customers and growing competition from digital-only players and innovative financial technology companies (fintechs).

Conversational AI is already here and can be readily deployed across existing IVR platforms by leveraging existing consumer data. This white paper will explore conversational AI in more detail.