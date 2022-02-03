MultiChoice refreshes customer experience

MultiChoice Group has opted for Freshworks’ Freshservice and Freshdesk software in a bid to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for its South African subscribers.

MultiChoice says it has 8.9 million subscribers in South Africa and more than 21 million subscribers on the African continent.

“Our South African subscriber base has grown by almost 3 million customers (or 50%) over the last five years. Given this growth and the number of subscribers we support, we needed customer service and technology solutions that could help us track subscriber engagement history while providing an intuitive platform our agents would love to use,” says Roland Naidoo, executive head of Customer Operations at ‎MultiChoice Group.

Founded in Chennai, India, and now headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks is a software-as-a-service customer experience, employee and IT service management specialist with over 50 000 customers globally. In September 2021, it completed an IPO, debuting on the Nasdaq at a valuation of over $10 billion. Freshdesk is its flagship customer service software, while Freshservice is an internal IT helpdesk and service management platform.

“With the integration of Freshdesk and Freshservice, our agents are able to quickly escalate customer queries requiring cross-team support without toggling between two systems. Freshworks puts our most important stakeholders together in one interface. Further to this, we were able to set customer level metrics and not just simple process metrics like service levels.”

MultiChoice says it selected Freshworks’ customer engagement software to build unified customer records across all communication channels. Using Freshdesk, the broadcaster can bring together disparate customer touch points such as walk-ins, call, chat, e-mail, and social media to be visible within a single help desk system. This has resulted in increased first call resolution and helped improve customer satisfaction scores, as well as save an estimated $2.8 million.

Naidoo says the addition of the service management component for second line support using Freshservice gives MultiChoice the ability to further thread the customer problem or issue deeper within the organisation to identify root causes and simplify analyses. The plan is to expand its use of Freshworks in combination with its own technologies for deeper AI and chatbot assistance through predictive customer engagement.