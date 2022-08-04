UCT online high school intros Adult Matric Programme

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) online high school is preparing to introduce its Adult Matric Programme, as part of its vision 2030 strategy.

In June last year, UCT became the first university in Africa to extend its expertise to the secondary schooling market through an online modality.

The launch came as several top universities across the globe − such as Stanford University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the US – had also introduced online high schools.

The initiatives aim to show the academic excellence of universities can be extended to high school students, and create new opportunities for a diverse group of learners.

During the media launch yesterday, UCT vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced the first cohort of the Adult Matric Programme will be enrolled in January 2023.

Phakeng also announced the addition of the Cambridge International qualification, which will allow participants to enrol online, on a part-time or full-time basis.

“In our tireless quest to innovate and be at the forefront of creating an equitable and innovative education system on the continent, we are pleased to announce that we are launching an Adult Matric Programme delivered entirely online,” noted Phakeng.

“Our adult matric provides a second chance for those who were unable, or never given the opportunity, to write their National Senior Certificate when they were young − because it’s never too late to enable a better future for you and your family.’’

According to Phakeng, at any given time there are about 250 000 people working towards a matric certificate outside the full-time schooling system in SA.

Since an average of 800 000 candidates write matric examinations each year, over a third of the total matric cohort consists of non-traditional learners, or second chance matriculants.

In terms of the introduction of the Cambridge Assessment International Education, UCT says the new offering is among the most affordable learning options for those interested in Cambridge International qualifications in SA.

Formerly known as CIE, Cambridge International Examinations is a provider of international qualifications, offering examinations and qualifications to 10 000 schools in more than 160 countries.

Cambridge Assessments provides key stage examinations for primary and secondary schools internationally and also offers school-leaving qualifications for university entrance.

Qualifications are recognised by over 2 000 tertiary institutions worldwide, including all major local universities, UCT notes.

“A year, and some 5 000 CAPS learners later, we are immensely pleased to be able to offer an additional curriculum in the form of the Cambridge Assessment International Education. This curriculum will be the most affordable Cambridge International qualification in Africa.

“With nearly a million learners in 10 000 schools in 160 countries, a Cambridge International qualification is a powerful global passport to the future. As the most affordable fully-accredited Cambridge International School in Africa, we are very proud to be able to offer this qualification to learners in South Africa and beyond. Starting with our closest neighbours, we aim to expand our reach to the rest of the African continent in the near future,” added Phakeng.

Admissions for the UCT Online High School’s Cambridge Assessment International Education are now open, with classes commencing in January 2023, after which learners will be able to enrol at any time, from wherever they are in the world.

The new curriculum offers the full bouquet of Lower Secondary, IGCSE, AS and A levels at R3 300 per month.