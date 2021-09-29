Huawei expands nova series catalogue in SA

Shortly after unveiling its nova series of smartphones in the local market, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has added the nova 8i to the line-up.

The nova 8i, unveiled yesterday, joins the Huawei nova 8 and Huawei nova Y60, which are currently on sale at select retail stores.

Huawei has highlighted that the nova series is part of extending its entry-level and mid-tier smartphone offerings in SA. As a result, pre-orders for the nova 8i will start at R6 999, it says.

Justin Sun, GM for Huawei Consumer Business Group, calls 2021 a nova year for the company. “Our Huawei nova 8 and Huawei nova Y60 have already proven to be very popular with South African consumers, as they are everything the next generation of smartphone users want and need.”

“Huawei’s nova series has always kept the demands of the youth in mind. In addition to announcing the Huawei nova 8i, we also want to share that the Huawei nova 9, the Pro version of the nova 8, will be coming to South Africa in November,” he adds.

The nova 8i features a 6.67-inch edgeless display screen, with a 64MP artificial intelligence quad camera set-up. The four lenses comprise a main camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera.

It is equipped with 66W super-charge support, meaning it can be charged to 100% in less than 40 minutes. Huawei says super-charge works in tandem with the nova 8i’s 4 300mAH three-electrode battery.

The device has internal storage of 128GB, 8GB of RAM, and is equipped with a Snapdragon octa-core chipset.

At the same event, the Chinese manufacturer announced its latest Watch 3 series range, unveiling the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.

According to Huawei, the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro support a standalone communication system, meaning a user can stay connected when doing outdoor activities or during every day use of their phone.

“By activating the eSIM service on your Huawei health app on your smartphone, you can have the same phone number on your Huawei watch, and enjoy the same data and voice tariff plans as you do on your phone.”

Huawei adds the smartwatches feature ultra-long battery life, running up to five days without needing to be charged in smart mode, and up to 21 days in ultra-long battery mode.

The Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro also feature a 3D curved glass for clear display, it states. “The Watch 3 body is made of 316L stainless steel that has undergone a cold forging and PVD coating process, while the Watch 3 Pro is made of aerospace-grade titanium fused with a sapphire glass lens.”

Huawei previously claimed its smartwatch is the number one brand in the SA market.

Pre-order deals for the Watch 3 series will be announced soon, says Huawei.

