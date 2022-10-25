Coconut Kelz among recipients of Spotify podcast fund

Four South African podcasters have received funding from Spotify’s Africa Podcast Fund.

According to a statement issued by the music streaming platform, the grant is offered to select creators from African countries with the biggest podcast listenership, namely South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

The $100 000 fund aims to bolster the careers of these podcast creators through financial grants, workshops and networking opportunities.

In line with Spotify’s commitment to bolster the careers of African creators, the podcast initiative, billed the first on the continent, was introduced, with the goal of supporting podcasters and further amplifying their stories.

The fund will be administered by Africa Podfest, a Kenyan-based company focused on inspiring and elevating African podcasters by building a sustainable and inclusive podcasting industry across Africa, says the streaming platform.

“Africa Podfest is excited about the development of podcasting in Africa, particularly because the medium allows underrepresented African voices to tell the story of Africa,” says Melissa Mbugua, co-director of Africa Podfest.

Given the wide range of selected countries, the winning podcasts are recorded in a range of languages, including Pidgin, English, French, Sheng, Ga and Twi.

According to PwC’s latest industry insights report, the Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-2026, SA’s growing internet consumption is leading to a rapid rise in the podcast market.

Podcasting, albeit off a low base, showed resilient revenue growth of 30.4% in 2021, accounting for R137 million of the wider audio landscape in SA, it notes.

The South African recipients are:

Convos & Cocktails with Lesego Tlhabi is a podcast hosted by South African satirist Lesego Tlhabi, best known for her character Coconut Kelz. The focus of Tlhabi’s podcast is candid conversations that “we, as black women, want to have… but often don’t”, she says.

After School Is After School with Sis GU, hosted by Gugulethu Nyatsumba, aims to speak more openly and honestly about the battles that Nyatsumba continues to face in her 20s. The podcast seeks to foster a connection with the audience, with sharing life lessons and inspiring emotional growth.

The Journey Kwantu, hosted by Vusumzi Ngxande, explores and questions matters around African spirituality and identity. During each episode, Ngxande has a conversation with a guest to dig into the most complex issues around African beliefs.

Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba, hosted by content creator Mpoomy Ledwaba, aims to foster connections with her guests and inspire her audience through important conversations that touch on life lessons and individual journeys.