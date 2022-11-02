BUI retains prestigious Microsoft accreditation for excellence in modern cloud management

BUI, an award-winning global technology consultancy and Microsoft Solutions Partner, today announced it has been recognised as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) for the third consecutive year.

Since its inception in 2018, the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP programme has highlighted elite Microsoft Partners with proven expertise in end-to-end cloud management. Fewer than 150 organisations have been granted the Azure Expert MSP badge to date. BUI achieved re-accreditation in September 2022 after an independent assessment of its staff, its strategic frameworks and methodologies, and its ability to provide world-class support to customers.

“We’re extremely pleased to retain our position among Microsoft’s top-tier cloud partners,” says BUI Managing Director Ryan Roseveare. “The successful renewal of our Azure Expert MSP status is a testament to the dedication of our cloud architects, engineers and technical consultants, who ensure that customers receive exceptional service as they adopt and embrace Azure solutions.”

“Our people are our greatest assets,” agrees BUI Chief Technology Officer Willem Malan. “We have an extraordinary group of Microsoft Certified Professionals with more than 270 industry certifications among them, and all of our staff members pursue training and certification to the highest level. But more than that, our teams are known for their focus, their quality of work and their determination to help customers derive maximum value from every Microsoft cloud resource,” adds Malan.

Delivering secure managed services for modern enterprises

As an Azure Expert MSP, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and a Microsoft Security Experts managed extended detection and response partner, BUI is actively expanding its capabilities and strengthening its relationship with Microsoft, remarks Roseveare.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve added four more Microsoft Advanced Specializations to our portfolio: Calling for Microsoft Teams, Cloud Security, Information Protection and Governance and Modernize Endpoints. We’ve also achieved five of the new designations at the core of Microsoft’s redesigned Cloud Partner Programme to be unveiled in October, making BUI a Solutions Partner in Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security. Our Azure experts continue to distinguish themselves in terms of professionalism and performance,” he says.

Malan notes that BUI’s teams – and its a2zManaged staff in particular – leverage formidable cloud knowledge, diverse project experience and an in-depth understanding of global best practices to provide the most comprehensive guidance from day one. “I think customers have realised there’s a big difference between simply having cloud technology and really using it effectively to achieve business outcomes… And they turn to BUI because we have a 20-year record of successfully transforming, modernising and managing complex cloud environments,” he continues.

BUI’s dedicated Azure managed services division, a2zManaged, works hand-in-hand with its Cloud Centre of Excellence to offer customers a range of tiered services – from foundational support and monitoring to full-scale management and continuous optimisation. “Our customers can focus on their business priorities because they know their cloud environments are being looked after by trusted Azure specialists,” says Malan.

Lionel Moyal, Partner Solutions Director at Microsoft South Africa, comments: “The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP programme is designed to recognise Microsoft Partners with the deep technical skills, knowledge and experience required to support customers at every stage of their cloud journeys. With this re-accreditation, BUI has once again demonstrated its holistic Microsoft Azure expertise, its ongoing commitment to service excellence and its ability to help enterprises design, deploy and manage their Microsoft cloud resources efficiently and securely.”

BUI will keep delivering the tailored cloud services that customers need to be more productive, more competitive and more resilient every day, says Roseveare. “We look forward to innovating with Azure, collaborating with our Microsoft allies and creating scalable cloud solutions for enterprises worldwide,” he concludes.