CX webinar series: The impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a fundamental change in the way businesses interact with their customers. Forward-thinking businesses are looking to adopt new technologies in order to enhance the customer experience (CX) and boost their bottom line, but many don’t know where to begin.

ITWeb is hosting a CX webinar series, which will explore how COVID-19 has impacted how businesses interface with their customers, how to realise return on investment from your CX initiative and how to build a business case. We will showcase how digital experiences should reflect brand values and still feel human, and how to use customer analytics to enhance customer experience.

The first day, to take place on 6 October 2020 has two themes, ‘The Importance of Human Elements in CX session, and ‘Cyber security and data privacy in CX’.

The opening keynote, ‘How digital experiences should reflect brand values and still feel human’, will be held by Annette Franz, CCXP, founder and CEO of CX Journey and CXPA Board Chairperson. During this presentation she will discuss how the more technologically advanced brands become, the more people want to talk to people, and will unpack how to ensure that a digital transformation doesn’t leave customers behind.

Next on the agenda, Eloise Boezak, head: Customer Experience, African Bank, will present on ‘Some ideas to build a resilient internal team to future proof your customer experience’, during which she will unpack what collective organisational resilience is, as well as how to develop entrench it, as well as ways to nurture a culture of resilience in a disconnected team.

Following Boezak, Rebekah Kabugo, customer experience manager, at Kenya’s National Social Security Fund, will discuss adopting human centred approach to CX, which will delve into the key pillars of digital strategies, and will tune into the benevolent side of tech, data, analytics and culture in creating an experiential and intimate journey for target segments.

First in the afternoon, Estie van Der Watt, executive manager: Customer Experience at LAWtrust, will present on ‘How to boost customer loyalty in an ever evolving cyber-threat landscape’. According o her, research has shown that nine out of ten people consider the trustworthiness of an organisation prior to making a purchase or providing personal information such as contact details, identity numbers and banking details. With this in mind, she will discuss the elements of building cyber-trust among clients.

Also in the afternoon, a session dubbed ‘The evolution of digital payments in the new normal’, will help attendees to enhance their knowledge, skills and understanding of the most critical issues surrounding customer experience in the new normal. Other sessions for the day include ‘The Importance of having online presence/e-commerce platforms’, ‘The balance between offering personalised service and the protection of customers’ data’, and ‘How to create a secure customer experience model for your business’.



For more infomation and book your slot, go to:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-cx-summit-2020/registration