VMware speeds up app modernisation on any cloud

Ajay Patel

Businesses in every industry are under pressure to digitise and modernise operations.

However, true digitisation efforts are complex, extensive, and need to happen without compromising an organisation’s ability to support ongoing business needs.



“Teams are challenged to build applications that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive and must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud,” says Ajay Patel, senior VP and GM, Modern Apps & Management Business Group at VMware.



With this in mind, at VMworld 2021 this week, the company announced advances to its VMware Tanzu portfolio to enable management and operation of applications at scale and provide developers with the autonomy to build and deploy apps on any cloud.



Tanzu is a suite of products that helps users run and manage multiple Kubernetes clusters across private and public clouds.



According to Patel, the changes brought about by accelerated digital transformation mean software development teams are challenged to build apps that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive.



“They must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud. That’s a daunting prospect no matter where an organisation is in its modernisation journey,” he adds.



However, he says the Tanzu portfolio enables VMware to meet its customers where they are now, and give them the tools, training and services to help them progress along their entire app modernisation journey, across infrastructure, applications, and any cloud.



Its first beta was announced at the beginning of September this year and was said to enable software teams to work faster by automating source to production pipelines and coordinating the efforts of development and operations teams. At VMworld, VMware announced new capabilities of the Tanzu Application Platform Beta, which include: