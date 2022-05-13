Deimos to present powerful workload security webinar

ITWeb, in partnership with Deimos and Google Cloud, is proud to announce the a free-to-attend webinar focused on securing GKE Workloads – featuring a closer look at Kubernetes attack surfaces and how to secure them.

The webinar is scheduled for 19 May 2022, and will feature contribution from several high profile keynote speakers, including Jaco Nel, Chief Technology Officer, Deimos; Jonathan Frankel, Customer Engineer, Google Cloud; and Thami Nkadimeng who will serve as moderator.

Jaco Nel will speak about Kubernetes Security: Risks, Security Controls and Best Practices.

Jonathan Frankel will cover Binary Authorisation with GCP and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

This event is for professionals tasked with developer and security operations, cloud-native transformation, or software engineering and architecture in the fintech, retail, i-gaming, e-commerce and banking sectors across Africa, including: CxOs, heads of engineering, security engineering managers, and site reliability engineering managers.

In addition to the opportunity to receive powerful insight from recognised experts, attending this unique digital event is about empowerment – about discovering how to secure GKE infrastructure and the containerised workloads inside it. Attendees will learn Kubernetes security best practices, and benefit from insight into Google’s GKE and security offering.

Moreover, participants will discover the Deimos cloud infrastructure and security operations value proposition.

Across Africa, the move to remote work, PaaS and SaaS is resulting in significant traction for Kubernetes. But many organisations are still challenged in identifying attack surfaces and securing Kubernetes infrastructure.

Deimos, a Google Premier Partner, in partnership with Google Cloud, ITWeb and ITWeb Africa, invite you to this event to get a high-level technical overview of how to secure both your GKE-powered infrastructure and the containerised workloads running inside it.

We will delve into best practices such as RBAC, secret management, namespace isolation, workload identities, networking and observability, all with the key objective of increasing the security posture of your GKE cluster.

You will not only gain a foundational understanding of Kubernetes security best practices, but you will also get an overview of how to secure your containerised workloads. We may also touch on shift-left approaches for engineering teams where containerising is a foundational component of their technology stack.

To register for this webinar, go here.

A word about our Event Sponsors

About Deimos

Deimos is a DevSecOps specialist and Google Premier Partner with over 70 specialist engineers from across the African continent. Deimos is fanatical about security and efficiency in the cloud and is actively assisting some of Africa’s top companies in the banking, fintech, gaming and e-commerce sectors to secure and modernise their systems. Visit: www.deimos.io

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organisation’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems. Visit: www.cloud.google.com

