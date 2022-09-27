How to deliver 'one-brand' customer experience

Getting customer experience right is key to business success and growth. Customer experience (CX) can change customers' perceptions, emotions, and reactions to a brand and its products or solutions, and build loyal customers for life.

What began as an evolution of CX from phone calls and e-mails to make room for mobile access and better interfaces, has grown to a point where businesses are rethinking the full customer lifecycle process.

According to Kodainayaki Seenivasan, senior solutions engineer at Freshworks, this is why we have seen a proliferation of new digital support channels, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and many more.

However, these channels are often poorly integrated and don’t deliver the experiences that customers are after. These can become cumbersome and fragmented, and often end up adding to the volume of customer support queries. In fact, a Freshworks study revealed that when agents take on 100 extra tickets on average, it lowers the customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores due to slower resolution time.

Seenivasan will be presenting a keynote address on ‘Delighting the digital-first customer with effortless customer service’, at the ITWeb CX Summit 2022, to be held on 28 September at The Pivot, Montecasino.

During her session, attendees will learn how to seamlessly integrate support channels to deliver a 'one-brand' experience to their customers, as well as how to equip agents to deliver world-class personalised support on a customer’s channel of choice. She will also unpack how to uncomplicate customer service for agents as well as offer faster resolutions for customers.