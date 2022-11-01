Cisco sets ambitious target to plug ICT skills gap

Hani Raad, MD of Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa.

American multinational technology firm Cisco has introduced a digital skills development programme, with a target to train 25 million learners globally over the next 10 years, through its Cisco Networking Academy.

Founded in 1997, the Cisco Networking Academy was established 25 years ago to provide high-quality IT courses, learning simulators and hands-on learning opportunities via an online learning platform to support instructors and engage learners across190 countries.

According to a statement, over 17.5 million global learners have taken Cisco Networking Academy courses to gain digital skills. Since the introduction of the Cisco Networking Academy in Sub-Saharan Africa, more than one million people have been trained and upskilled.

During Cisco’s 2022 fiscal year alone, more than 345 000 youths were enrolled in Cisco Networking Academy courses across 50 African countries, and were supported by over 2 400 instructors in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The multimillion-rand target will be reached through the online platform and the Networking Academy learning centres, which are based in 775 locations across Africa.

The course offered through the academy includes content around IT essentials cyber security, internet of things, Linux and programming essentials in Python.

South Africa is experiencing a massive shortage of ICT skills. According to the latest ICT Skills Survey, the country lacks at least tens of thousands of ICT professionals, which is exacerbated by the increasing number of local ICT firms looking for talent overseas.

Hani Raad, MD of Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa, comments: “We are very proud of the Cisco Networking Academy’s regional achievements, where they have succeeded in bridging digital divides for under-represented and underserved communities with partners who share the same values.

“These significant partnerships comprise educational institutions, governments, corporations and NGOs. Our shared purpose is to drive an inclusive future for all. To this end, our goal is to empower 25 million global learners with digital and cyber security skills over the next 10 years.”

According to the World Economic Forum, 97 million new jobs will be created by 2025, due to advances in technology and automation.

With 50 academies in Kenya, 228 in Nigeria and 172 in South Africa, the Cisco Networking Academy is positioned to provide skills training to prepare the region for in-demand digital jobs.

Through the academy, Cisco is in the process of transforming a number of South African libraries into digital learning centres.

“The 2022 cohort also shows that the Networking Academy is making significant progress towards the meaningful inclusion and upliftment of women in the technology industry,” notes Raad.

“In South Africa, 61% of the current intake of 82 219 students are female. This dedication to inclusivity also translates to instructors, where out of a total of 1 127 instructors, 574 were female (51%).”

As the Cisco Networking Academy continues to grow and promote new training and education opportunities, it will leverage new partnerships that are essential to developing the digital skills needed for an inclusive future.

These include the launch of Skills for All, a free, mobile-first skills development programme, and continued development of partnerships with governments, among others, says the company.