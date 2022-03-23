Cisco transforms SA’s libraries into digital learning centres

Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA.

Cisco Africa has collaborated with the National Library of South Africa (NLSA) to launch a series of digital libraries across the country, to help address the digital skills dearth.

The new initiative is part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, which is aimed at accelerating its existing initiatives and introducing new projects to bring remote communities to SA’s digital economy.

The nine new libraries, which have been transformed into ICT learning centres, are based in Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

The learning hubs are equipped with computers, internet connectivity and access to many of Cisco’s learning courses offered through the Cisco Networking Academy.

Last year, Cisco and NLSA piloted the project at the Germiston Library. Cisco says it has since trained 36 librarians across the country, preparing them to facilitate the IT programmes within their communities.

Speaking at the launch in Germiston today, Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco South Africa, explained that SA’s digital divide is one of the biggest stumbling blocks to implementing the country’s fourth industrial revolution vision.

Cisco’s 2022 Broadband Index found that access to quality internet connectivity has a major impact on SA’s economy and society, she noted.

“A truly digital economy only works when everyone has access to connectivity. Our priority is to get those underserved communities connected to the internet, in many cases for the first time.

“Cisco’s corporate purpose is to ‘power an inclusive future for all’. We are committed to leveraging our technology and our network of industry partners to help bridge the digital divide. Our aim is to reach an additional one million students over the next five years through our networking academies and initiatives such as the digital learning hubs,” noted Nkosi.

Digital learning hubs, she added, provide access to technology in disadvantaged communities and gives community members the opportunity to learn the necessary ICT skills to become employable in a technology-driven market.

Youth can enrol at their local library, where they will receive support and access to a learning platform to complete the full range of Cisco Networking Academy self-paced courses.

The Networking Academy has 775 learning centres across Africa, which the company says have already upskilled almost 300 000 students through various universities, TVET Colleges and public benefit organisations like the digital libraries.

The e-learning course is being offered free of charge to applicants who are unemployed and 16 years or older with basic IT knowledge.



The three-month course includes content around IT Essentials Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Linux and Programming Essentials in Python.



“The National Library of South Africa recognises the value of ICT in the lives of people as workers, learners and citizens,” said National Librarian and NLSA CEO Kepi Madumo.



“It is for this reason the NLSA collaborated with Cisco to empower librarians across all nine South African provinces with IT skills. With technology-enhanced learning, libraries are in the best position to provide valuable information to help community members lead gainful lives; e-learning is one way in which libraries can remain relevant in the information and knowledge era.”