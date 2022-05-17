Famous South Africans tutor on MyMastery

Richard Rayne, CEO and founder of MyMastery.

Online learning video-on-demand (VOD) subscription platform MyMastery says it has seen huge demand for its education service, which uses South African icons to teach lessons across a variety of skills and disciplines.

The edtech platform, which officially launched in January, says it has doubled revenue each month since inception, as a result of its approach to learning, boosted by the increased demand for edtech platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billed as SA’s first online learning VOD platform, MyMastery offers exclusive lessons across a variety of disciplines under the tutelage of well-known instructors who have a wealth of knowledge and life experiences in their particular field of expertise. Each instructor presents learning content relevant to their particular class subject.

The list of presenters/tutors and their topics include Bonang Mohale, president of Business Unity SA and author (ethical leadership and strategy); award-winning recording artist, singer and actress Lira (the art of performance); popular comedian Marc Lottering (storytelling and comedy); CNBC crypto-currency host and global thought leader Ran Neuner (crypto-currency and Bitcoin); human behavioural specialist Catriona Boffard (sex and intimate connection); sales guru Mark Keating (sales and the art of persuasion); and fashion icon David Tlale (fashion design).

The platform is the brainchild of Richard Rayne, CEO of MyMastery, who has over 20 years’ experience in the online and adult educational business spectrums. Rayne says he identified the opportunity for a platform such as MyMastery to best serve the need to inspire and educate.

“MyMastery is the only local online learning platform where you can learn on demand, in your own time, with exclusive video access to selected individual and often iconic ‘masters’ in a structured curriculum.

“Having South African instructors with life experiences and the knowledge they have gained in their particular field of expertise means subscribers learn from the best in their industry.

“New MyMastery classes are added monthly. On average, classes comprise of 12 lessons each, consisting of approximately 13 minutes taught by each individual instructor,” Rayne explains.

The target market is mid-upper-income consumers who have shopped and learned online.

According to Rayne, there are currently no other competitors in SA; however, internationally there are several players competing in this space, including Masterclass.com.

Lessons include insights, guidelines and where applicable, demonstrations.

“Subscribers receive access to downloadable workbooks, offline viewing and access for up to five devices. Content viewing is via mobile, desktop, or tablet, and is compatible with Android and iOS apps.

“If data is a concern, then users are encouraged to make use of the app and select which lessons they would like to download on WiFi and view later at their leisure.”

The addition of multi-language subtitles in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu is currently in progress, he continues.

Users can purchase either a single-class for R495, with lifetime access, or a monthly subscription for R295/month for access to all the classes.