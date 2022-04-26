Troye scoops another Citrix Partner of the Year award

Matthew McKay (Citrix Systems regional director, Sub-Saharan Africa), Helen Kruger (Troye MD), Wojtek Zyczynski (Citrix Systems Netherlands EMEA channel director, Emerging Markets), Chantél Hamman (Citrix Systems South Africa senior territory partner account manager Sub-Saharan Africa) and Kurt Goodall (Troye technical director).

Managed IT services provider Troye has once again scooped a Citrix Partner of the Year award, this time in the 'New SaaS' category. Citrix honoured its partners in five different categories at the Citrix regional field kick-off event that was held recently in Johannesburg.

Troye managing director Helen Kruger was overwhelmed by this award. "The SaaS model has become the primary mode of consuming software for businesses, and it now represents the single largest segment of the overall cloud computing market."

"More clients are making SaaS adoption central to their cloud migration strategies as a way of streamlining access to key applications and reducing licensing costs," she explains.

Matthew McKay, Citrix Regional Director for sub-Saharan Africa, congratulated Troye on its phenomenal achievements. "Troye is our most active partner in regards to number of bookings and activity and one of the biggest SaaS deals for the region in FY21 was done through them. Thank you for your continued contribution and commitment to Citrix."

"Troye demonstrated deep expertise in all aspects of software as a service (SaaS) and is highly certified and skilled as one of the few Platinum Plus partners in the region. Troye showcased their tremendous focus, talent and agility as they shaped the future of work for our joint customers," Kruger concluded.