Audi readies SA launch of e-tron electric vehicle

The RS e-tron GT.

Audi’s latest electric vehicle (EV) range, the e-tron, will be made available in SA during the first quarter of 2022.

This will be the German multi-national vehicle manufacturer’s foray into the local EV space, after the range was introduced in other parts of the globe over the past few months.

As part of the pre-launch phase, South African customers are now able to reserve their e-tron model of choice at any of Audi’s 10 e-tron dealerships nationwide.

According to Audi, the official retail introduction of Audi’s fully-fledged EV consists of six new e-tron models across three model ranges. This includes the Audi e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback, S Sportback, e-tron GT and e-tron GT.

The prices range from R1.9 million for the e-tron 55 advanced, to around R3.3 million for the RS e-tron GT.

The Audi e-tron SUV offers up to 300kW of power and a range of up to 441km.

“Announcing our electric vehicle range is a key part our objective to have the youngest product offering in the market and we’re excited to share more details with our customers on our electric journey over the next few months, leading up to the e-tron range’s official model introduction in quarter one next year,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

“Across the world, the automotive industry is announcing plans to phase out combustion engines to advance the transformation of the industry for the future. As Audi South Africa, we see ourselves as being in a position to contribute to this global vision, and having the responsibility to do that.”

As part of an e-tron purchase, Audi says it will make provision for the installation of a 32Amps industrial socket to support the adequate set-up of a charging point within the customer’s home.

This setup will allow for the Audi e-tron charger to deliver around 7.2kW of power towards a 100% charge in an estimated 13-hour charging time.

Audi South Africa says it has partnered with Gridcars to allow e-tron customers access to the growing public charging network in SA, which currently consists of more than 280 charging points.

The Audi e-tron SUV.