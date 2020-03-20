SA’s Charter College International High School takes classrooms virtual with Avaya Spaces

Charter College International High School.

Charter College International High School, a leading independent school in Johannesburg, is moving classrooms online with Avaya Spaces, the cloud-based collaboration solution from Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA), to enable continued learning amid a shutdown of schools in SA.

The move to digital learning comes following a directive from South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has ordered schools across the country to be closed until after the Easter weekend to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Charter College is providing digital classrooms to its students through Avaya Spaces, which enables people and organisations to connect and collaborate remotely, integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings, content sharing and more with clear use cases in the education sector.

The solution enables Charter College teachers to set up virtual learning ‘spaces’ for each class they teach, delivering video-based lessons while also setting assignments for, and following up with, individual students.

Recognised for its ease of implementation, Avaya Spaces also provides an easy way for parents to keep in touch with school administrators and teachers regarding the progress of their children’s education.

“Our first priority is the safety of our students. During a global pandemic, our goal is to provide continuity of their classes while ensuring we’re following the most up-to-date health advice from government bodies. Avaya Spaces enables us to achieve this,” said Alison Dodge, Principal at Charter College International High School.

“We join a growing number of educational institutions worldwide which have had to temporarily cancel in-person classes, but we’ve worked extremely quickly to move lessons online and ensure that our students are still being provided with a top-quality education.”

Working with Avaya, Charter College has deployed 25 business licences for its teachers and staff – enough to support over 1 000 student users in virtual classrooms.

“We’re delighted to support Charter College as it adopts Avaya Spaces to enable reliable communications between parents, students and teachers to minimise learning disruption amid school closures. We’re working closely with the communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to help however we can,” said Megan Fry, Acting Country Manager: South Africa, Avaya.