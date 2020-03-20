SA’s Charter College International High School takes classrooms virtual with Avaya Spaces
Charter College is providing digital classrooms to its students through Avaya Spaces, which enables people and organisations to connect and collaborate remotely.
Charter College International High School, a leading independent school in Johannesburg, is moving classrooms online with Avaya Spaces, the cloud-based collaboration solution from Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA), to enable continued learning amid a shutdown of schools in SA.
The move to digital learning comes following a directive from South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has ordered schools across the country to be closed until after the Easter weekend to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Charter College is providing digital classrooms to its students through Avaya Spaces, which enables people and organisations to connect and collaborate remotely, integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings, content sharing and more with clear use cases in the education sector.
The solution enables Charter College teachers to set up virtual learning ‘spaces’ for each class they teach, delivering video-based lessons while also setting assignments for, and following up with, individual students.
Recognised for its ease of implementation, Avaya Spaces also provides an easy way for parents to keep in touch with school administrators and teachers regarding the progress of their children’s education.
“Our first priority is the safety of our students. During a global pandemic, our goal is to provide continuity of their classes while ensuring we’re following the most up-to-date health advice from government bodies. Avaya Spaces enables us to achieve this,” said Alison Dodge, Principal at Charter College International High School.
“We join a growing number of educational institutions worldwide which have had to temporarily cancel in-person classes, but we’ve worked extremely quickly to move lessons online and ensure that our students are still being provided with a top-quality education.”
Working with Avaya, Charter College has deployed 25 business licences for its teachers and staff – enough to support over 1 000 student users in virtual classrooms.
“We’re delighted to support Charter College as it adopts Avaya Spaces to enable reliable communications between parents, students and teachers to minimise learning disruption amid school closures. We’re working closely with the communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to help however we can,” said Megan Fry, Acting Country Manager: South Africa, Avaya.
Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com
Charter College International High School
Our motto is “Ad vitum paramus” meaning “Preparing for life”. We are situated in Honeydew, in Johan Road, only 1,7 km from Beyers Naude Drive and with easy access from main commuter routes, the College offers an international education and selected sports facilities in a peaceful natural environment. Charter College provides students with a progressive and forward-thinking education within a disciplined and structured environment. It is our belief that manners and respect go hand in hand with academic and sporting endeavour.