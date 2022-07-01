Mustek confirms Hein Engelbrecht as group CEO

JSE-listed PC distributor Mustek has appointed Hein Engelbrecht as group chief executive officer, replacing the late David Kan.

Mustek informed shareholders today of Engelbrecht’s new assignment in the company, following the unexpected passing of Kan in May.

Engelbrecht has been acting as chief executive since then until his confirmation today as the next Mustek boss.

“Further to the announcement on 24 May 2022, the board of directors are pleased to announce that Hein Engelbrecht be appointed as group chief executive officer effective 30 June 2022,” reads the Mustek notice to shareholders.

Engelbrecht, a chartered accountant, has been with Mustek since 1997, starting off as group financial manager and rising to become group financial director in 2000.

In total, he has been on the Mustek board for 21 years and is now expected to stabilise Mustek going forward.

Mustek Group was listed on the JSE in 1997, and currently comprises the active operations of Mustek and Rectron.