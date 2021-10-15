BT eyes cyber growth, debuts Eagle-i platform

Kevin Brown, MD of BT Security.

BT is introducing what it calls its most sophisticated cyber defence platform to date, Eagle-i. The solution uses network insights and advances in AI and automation, to predict, detect and neutralise security threats.

The telecoms giant is beefing up its security posture as the announcement comes hot on the heels of its multi-million pound investment in July in Safe Security, a cyber risk management firm.

Another element of BT's rapid growth plans for cyber security was the announcement in August last year that three “critical partners”, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet, will provide a range of services and solutions to be incorporated into BT Security’s global portfolio, and provide comprehensive support to its commercial and operational activities.

Self-learn to improve

According to BT, Eagle-i was designed to self-learn from the intelligence provided by every intervention, to enable it to continually enhance its threat knowledge and refine how it protects users across a multi-cloud environments.

The company says organisations in the public and private sectors face an onslaught of cyber attacks, which are growing in complexity. BT’s research revealed an over 50% increase in malware traffic over the last six-months.

Concurrently, a worldwide dearth of skilled security professionals means businesses are battling to contain evolving cyber threats and maintain their defences.

Eagle-i will employ an AI layer to provide real-time detection of issues and intelligent automated responses, allowing users to quicken their reaction to security incidents.

Integration across the ecosystem

The solution is able to integrate with technologies from across the security ecosystem so that businesses can optimise their capabilities and spot any weaknesses in their security nets without having to replace current investments.

The platform will underpin how BT protects its global operations and provide phased enhancements and increased functionalities for all BT’s managed security services.

Kevin Brown, MD of BT Security, says while security now tops the boardroom and government agendas, many entities are experiencing their cyber risks soar to unmanageable levels.

“This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals,” says Brown.