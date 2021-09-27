Avoid return to service fees with Aruba for a limited period

Aruba has launched a limited-period, one-time end-of-financial-year incentive for customers returning to the Aruba Support programme.

“This is a really great way to save money and will entail removing all backdated fees associated with expired or lapsed support contracts (return to service fees) on purchases made until 29 October 2021,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of ARUBA/HPE technology.

“This means that if an existing support contract has lapsed, or support was not purchased with the product, Aruba will waive charges for the lapsed term with a product order placed within the promotional period,” adds Gordon.

The promotional offer is available to expired Aruba service renewals and day-one contracts for Aruba purchases made within this period. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.