Audi, GridCars EV charging network goes live in SA

Audi South Africa, in partnership with electric vehicle (EV) charging systems manufacturer GridCars, has finalised the installation of 33 EV charging stations across the country.

In January, the German carmaker announced a partnership with GridCars to install ultra-fast charging stations across SA, billing itself as the first EV brand to invest in such technology locally.

The installation represents a total of 70 charge point connectors and expands Audi’s existing charging network across the country.

According to a statement, the chargers range in capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging, and are immediately available to all South African EV drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.

According to charging infrastructure mapping website PlugShare, the local public charging network currently consists of 250 charging stations.

“Audi is committed to ensuring customers of any EV can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.

“With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring there are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across SA is tracking well, and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilise these charge points.

“This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in SA, as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country.”

According to the newly-released 2022 AutoTrader Mid-Year Industry Report, although there is demand for EVs from South African customers, the high prices and range anxiety due to a lack of charging infrastructure are among the biggest hurdles to increased adoption.

In 2018, Jaguar Land Rover partnered with GridCars on a multimillion-rand project to build public charging stations across SA's frequently-travelled highways. The project had seen the two firms adding more charging infrastructure over the past few years.

Audi says the live 150kW public chargers will enable +/-340km driving range in approximately 30 minutes. They have been strategically positioned along national roads across all provinces to support long-distance travel.

The vehicle manufacturer says it will continue to enable and partner with organisations that can empower the transition to an electric future with ease in SA.

“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive SA’s green e-mobility revolution forward,” says Winstone Jordaan, MD of GridCars.

“The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility.”