DHL Supply Chain Singapore supports business expansion, supercharges agent retention with Avaya OneCloud

DHL Supply Chain, the world’s leading contract logistics provider, has accelerated its business expansion to meet a boom in demand for its services, while simultaneously increasing agent retention to a record high, with the help of a suite of Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) OneCloud solutions.

Based in Singapore, DHL Contact Center Services provides logistics solutions across a range of industries, including service logistics, technology and public agencies. The COVID-19 pandemic created more opportunity to better support its customers’ increasing demand for fast and cost-effective contact centre services.

“As many businesses found during the pandemic, the last 18 months were characterised by a huge spike in demand for high-quality customer experience services. Between 2019 and today, alongside the roll-out of Avaya OneCloud, our number of concurrent agents has increased 300%,” said Jerome Gillet, CEO, Singapore Cluster, DHL Supply Chain. “Retention in the contact centre industry has been a challenge for several years. With the support of a comprehensive, cloud-based collaboration tool and an AI-powered contact centre, our retention rate has significantly increased to become the best-in-class in the industry.”

“The security and scalability of the product means we can replicate this customer service environment in other markets, enabling contact centre agents to log in from anywhere, at any time, and gain access to the communication and collaboration capabilities,” Gillet added. “In the near future, we will be scaling our contact centre offering to Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“DHL Supply Chain is oiling the wheels of businesses during an essential time, allowing it to meet demands that have only accelerated during and after the pandemic,” said Stephen Spears, Avaya Chief Revenue Officer. “Cloud-based customer service capabilities, automation and knowledge management are combining to deliver these offerings at a much quicker rate while supporting those charged with providing the service.”

Avaya is highlighting customer success stories and Avaya Experience Builders innovation at the annual Avaya ENGAGE user conference in Orlando, Florida this week. For more information, go to Avaya ENGAGE 2021 at: https://avaya-engage.avaya.com/avaya-engage-2021.

Additional resources