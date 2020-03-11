Avaya provides schools, universities, NGOs with free collaboration app

Avaya Spaces, a cloud-based collaboration app that enables virtual learning and remote working, is now available for free to schools, universities and non-profits globally – including South Africa.

Free app is offered as a solution to educators and workers being affected by travel barriers as governments work to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a bid to help communities dealing with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Avaya has made Avaya Spaces, a cloud-based collaboration app that enables virtual learning, available for free to schools, universities and non-profits globally – including South Africa.

The move, part of the new #AvayaCares initiative, is offered as a solution to those affected by travel barriers being erected as governments work to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The free Avaya Spaces offer provides a cloud meeting and team collaboration solution that enables people and organisations to connect and collaborate remotely – and goes beyond integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings and content sharing. It gives users all the meeting and team collaboration features they need, including voice and video conferencing for up to 200 participants.

“I know there is an especially immediate need in the education sector as school and university administrators consider the safety of their students while ensuring continuity of their classes, engagement with their students and delivering on their educational objectives,” wrote Jim Chirico, President and CEO of Avaya, in a blog announcing the initiative.

“The Avaya team is passionate about being able to help those who are dealing with this epidemic, whether they are healthcare workers on the front lines or educational institutions, government organisations, business or individuals who are addressing this challenge. Working together, we feel this is one way we can help make a difference.”

Education institutions like Liceo school in Italy are already using Avaya Spaces to reliably communicate with parents, students and each other to minimise learning disruption amid school closures. They can securely share docs, coordinate work across teams, and assign and track coursework regardless of where students are located.

This is the latest initiative to help those being affected by the COVID-19 crisis being taken by Avaya. As early as January, Avaya teams and partners in China were on the frontline in Wuhan, where the company donated Avaya audio and video equipment and dispatched resources for speedy installation and deployment. Hospitals in the region have put Avaya’s communications solutions to good use, to help medical personnel perform remote consultation and video diagnostics as well as to enable patients to visit virtually with loved ones.

To sign up for the free offer for Avaya Spaces, please click here.