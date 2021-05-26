Cisco turns spotlight on zero trust at #ITWebSS2021

Fady Younes

The concept of zero trust security is based on the belief that businesses should not automatically trust anything within or outside their perimeters, discarding the idea that organisations should have a “trusted” internal network and an “untrusted” external network.

ITWeb Security Summit 2021: 1-3 June Book your seat now to get up to speed on cyber security trends, solutions and best practices – all without leaving your home or office. The event will feature more than 50 speakers, including six international keynotes, who will be sharing their knowledge and expert opinions with you.



The ubiquity of cloud and mobile have also rendered the network perimeter obsolete, as businesses now have to enable access for their users, including employees and third-party partners, irrespective of where they are located, or which device they are using.

In the past, security and tech teams spent heavily on defensive systems that protected the barrier between the network and everything on the other side, including firewalls, intrusion protection and various anti-malware solutions.

This ‘sentinel at the gate’ approach was successful in erecting a barrier between threats and the company ecosystem, but failed to take into account that should the perimeter be breached, the invader could move laterally within the network and gain access to the company’s sensitive data.



As a result, it became clear that businesses can no longer assume trust across any part of the technology stack, and needed a new approach.



Fady Younes, cyber security director – Middle East & Africa, global security sales operations at Cisco, will be presenting an international keynote address, on “Demystifying Zero Trust: How to enable a Zero Trust approach in your organisation”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2021, to be held as a virtual event from 1 to 3 June.



Younes is a Cisco veteran who has worked in several roles, including operations director for Cisco Middle East, GM for Cisco UAE, enterprise and telco regional sales manager. Prior to joining Cisco, he was regional senior manager at Nortel (MEA), and product manager at Ericsson and held international long-term assignments in Sweden, Greece, Indonesia and Egypt.

During his keynote, he will cover understanding the industry challenges, trends and insights leading to the importance of zero trust.