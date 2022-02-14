Webinar: What’s new in Windows Server 2022?

Built on the strong foundation of its predecessor Window Server 2019, Windows Server 2022 brings many innovations on three key levels: security, Azure hybrid integration and management, and application platform.

Moreover, Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition helps users harness the benefits of cloud to keep their virtual machines up to date while keeping downtime to a minimum.

But what else can it do? To reveal all to the industry, First Distribution and Microsoft, in partnership with ITWeb, are hosing a webinar on 17 February, called, “Windows Server 2022 – What’s new?”, aimed at showcasing this new iteration to the industry.

According to the companies, improved security, flexibility and Azure capabilities, and hybrid cloud support are some of the key new features in the Windows Server offering.

During the webinar, the companies will showcase how to increase efficiency and agility with built-in hybrid capabilities in Windows Server 2022, that enable the user to extend their data centres to Azure more easily than ever before.

First on the agenda, Delon Lichtenstein, Microsoft program manager, MSP & Cloud at First Distribution, will present on “Discover the First Distribution value proposition”.

Lichtenstein has been in the IT industry for more than years and his experience spans across sales, operations and product management. He is a Microsoft Product Managers at First Distribution with his key focus areas being Microsoft licensing as well as software asset management.

He spends his day ensuring that organisations have the necessary tools and knowledge available to make the best choice for their software needs.

Next, Gavin Bouwer, sales and product training at Microsoft, will hold a session entitled “Windows Server 2022: what’s new?”. Bouwer has been in the IT industry for almost two decades in various roles in channel sales and training, and is currently responsible for sales and product training for Microsoft device sales channels covering distribution and channel partners.

Attendees of this event, will discover key features of the new Windows Server 2022, learn how to achieve enhanced security and flexibility, and will be able to engage with Microsoft and First Distribution on how Windows Server 2022 can address their challenges.

In addition, they will discover what value adds First Distribution brings to the table.

Join this event to learn from the experts about the full range of new features and improvements. For more information and to register, click here.