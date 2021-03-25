Liquid Intelligent Technologies taps MTN SA for CFO

Sandile Ntsele, Liquid Intelligent Technologies CFO, SA operations.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, the Pan-African telecoms group formerly known as Liquid Telecom, has appointed Sandile Ntsele as CFO for its South Africa operations, effective 15 April.

According to a statement, Ntsele has extensive experience working in senior finance roles, most recently as CFO for MTN SA.

He will be instrumental in overseeing Liquid SA’s corporate and financial strategy as the organisation repositions itself and optimises its network and technological capabilities to deliver on its corporate vision of “enabling a digitally-connected future that leaves no African behind”.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid SA, says: "We are delighted to welcome Sandile to Liquid. His in-depth understanding of the industry we operate in and experience in leading organisational transformation will be a great asset to the executive team at Liquid SA.

“I believe that he will help us improve and optimise our operations and enable future sustainable growth, driving profitability and enhance the value for our shareholders."

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is Africa’s largest fibre company, owning and operating over 70 000 fibre-optic route kilometres across 13 central, eastern and southern African regions, and five fibre and satellite earth stations. It serves businesses through offering services across wholesale data, enterprise, wholesale voice and retail segments.

The group recently rebranded as part of its new strategic direction to transform from being a telco into a multi-faceted digital organisation that provides emerging services and solutions to clients across the African continent.

Ntsele is a qualified chartered accountant in SA and is a member of the South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants, having completed his chartered accountancy training at Deloitte & Touche. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in African and Middle East markets, and brings this experience to Liquid.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked for MTN Zambia and MTN Cameroon.

Commenting on his appointment, Ntsele says: "Liquid has been at the forefront of providing intelligent technologies and resilient connectivity to its customers for a long time. I look forward to joining Liquid South Africa’s dynamic leadership team and leading its local finance department, and contributing to the organisation's future success as it progresses to the next phase of its strategy."