Datatec takes control of UK consultancy Q Associates

Datatec CEO Jens Montanana.

Datatec-owned Logicalis UK&I has acquired Q Associates, a UK-based IT consultancy, as the JSE-listed company makes a swift play into higher education and government secured services.

Q Associates is one of the UK’s top providers of IT consultancy and advisory services around data management, data protection, compliance and information security.

The consultancy provides technology solutions to UK universities and research councils, government security services and home office departments, as well as commercial clients across major industry sectors, including finance, legal, transportation and energy.

Q Associates also holds advanced technical accreditations with many of the world's leading technology vendors, including Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik.

"The acquisition of Q Associates will extend the reach and skills of Logicalis UK&I, underlining our commitment to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors, especially higher education and government secured services,” says Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO.

The Q Associates acquisition is the latest addition to the Datatec stable, which has been broadening its reach across industries globally.

Earlier this year, Datatec expanded into 5G and satellite technologies through the acquisition of satellite and space market research firm Northern Sky Research (NSR).

The JSE-listed group announced the deal through its subsidiary’s Analysys Mason, in a bid to expand services to new and existing clients worldwide.

NSR specialises in analysis of growth opportunities across four core satellite industry sectors: satellite communications, satellite and space applications, financial analysis, and satellite and space infrastructure.

Datatec group also took control of Siticom, a 5G integrator based in Germany. Siticom has expertise in telecommunication and software-defined networking architecture, internet of things implementations and next-generation public and private networks.