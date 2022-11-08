VMware updates Anywhere Workspace

IT teams are dealing with a new set of challenges in today’s hybrid work environment. Employees use more devices, access more applications across more clouds, and work from more locations than ever.

With this in mind, VMware announced new capabilities across its Anywhere Workspace platform during VMware Explore happening in Barcelona this week. The company says the updates aim to ease the management burden for IT teams and improve their productivity with automation.

In addition, the enhancements are bringing VMware a step closer to its vision of delivering autonomous workspaces, which will inject data science and automation across endpoint management, security, and end-user experiences.

According to Teresa Chen, director of Anywhere Workspace solution marketing at VMware, the updates span digital employee experience management, IT orchestration, and VMware Horizon Cloud.

VMware aims to incorporate intelligence and automation into every step of the process to simplify IT operations and enable a more secure and flexible digital employee experience.

Chen says companies are looking for a balance in the hybrid work model that enables successful remote work while maintaining a creative culture that fosters innovation.

“To develop a successful hybrid working model, organisations need to automate how they deliver, manage, and better secure hybrid work styles,” she says.

New features

One enhancement is VMware broadening the coverage of its digital employee experience solution to support digital employee experience management for third-party managed Windows devices.

Furthermore, updates to Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator will enable automation beyond device-based task-specific workflows within Workspace ONE to context-driven ticketing workflows that span third-party IT systems, Chen says.

VMware also released the next-gen of Horizon Cloud for Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure. The next-gen platform uses a thin-edge architecture that helps reduce infrastructure costs by 70%, while increasing scalability by 150%, the company says.

Horizon 8 customers using new Horizon SaaS subscriptions will be able to use their on-premises and cloud deployments to connect to Horizon Cloud next-gen, enabling a hybrid cloud experience.