SA’s cyber risk readiness to come under spotlight at #ITWebSS2023

ITWeb Security Summit will kick off on 6 June, with a jam-packed programme featuring over 50 local and global experts who will share the latest knowledge, strategies, tactics and technoques with South Acrican cyber security professionals.

Under the theme “Keeping your organisation secure in an evolving global risk landscape,” the Summit will take place on 6 and 7 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, and on 15 June at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town.

Following the opening keynotes, the plenary session on day one of the conference will feature a panel discussion on the country’s cyber risk challenges and readiness.

This important conversation will be moderated by Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk, which specialises in cyber threat intelligence, research, training, awareness and advisory services.

The panellists include:

Dr Jabu Mtsweni, Information and Cybersecurity Research Centre manager at the CSIR

Christopher MacRoberts, a partner in Clyde & Co's Johannesburg office

Katekani Hlabathi, GM of ICT Security at the State Security Agency

, GM of ICT Security at the State Security Agency Susan Potgieter, chief risk officer at SABRIC (South African Banking Risk Information Centre)

The panel will explore, among other things, the main institutions responsible for national cyber security and the opportunities for public-private partnerships to enhance the country’s cyber resilience.

