FPB reviews clip of The Wife distributed on social media

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) is concerned about the widely distributed video clip of Showmax series, The Wife, on social media.

The consumer protection body says it will soon publish guidelines on the sharing of adult content online, in line with the provisions of the Films and Publications Amendment Act.

Last week, social media users woke up to a video clip of nude scenes from the South African drama, which attracted mixed reaction. Some South Africans expressed concern over the nudity in the clip, labelling it distasteful for social media consumption, while fans could not get enough of it.

The clip, distributed by the public, was taken from season two of telenovela,The Wife, which stars Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba.

TheFPB, which has an online distribution agreement with Showmax, says it is also reviewing the 16 VSNL age restriction category of the series.

“As the FPB, we are worried about the distribution and wider circulation of this clip by members of the public via social media,” says FPB acting CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka. “These clips have the potential to cause harm if accessed by children on unregulated online platforms.

“The Films and Publications Amendment Act does not in any way limit the sharing of content by members of the public, as long as the content is not harmful, illegal and/or prohibited by the Act. We will in due course publish guidelines relating to the sharing of content via digital platforms to the members of the public so they know what is permissible within the new law.”

Dubbed the ‘Internet Censorship Act’, the Films and Publications Amendment Act was officially enacted on 1 March.

According to Boloka, the spread of this material on social media platforms underlines the need for vigilance by the FPB to curb the illegal distribution of harmful and prohibited materials so as to protect the public, including children.

“We are putting in systems to monitor non-compliance with the new Act, including the Online Rapid Response Team and the enforcement committee,” Boloka adds.

In terms of broadcasting the show, Showmax’s online distribution agreement with FPB accredits the video-on-demand service to use the FPB classification guidelines to self-classify, by aligning the ratings of its content to the FPB rating system, notes the board.

Notwithstanding the self-classification provisions in section 18C of the Act, the FPB says it still has the power, as required by the Act, to regularly audit the distributor’s compliance with its rating system and hear and/or adjudicate public complaints regarding classified material, if formally raised with the organisation’s classification committee in a prescribed manner.

“The 16 VSNL assigned by Showmax to The Wife will be compliance checked against the justification given by Showmax in the classification report that all distributors with online distributor agreements to self-classify need to complete.

“Should the review of the classification rating of the episode be found to be incorrect, the FPB has the powers in terms of section 18J of the FP Amendment Act to re-classify any material that was previously classified in terms of the Act. The findings of the compliance check will be shared with the media and public,” says the FPB.

The FPB says it has, as a preliminary step, brought these to the attention of MultiChoice Support Services to allow them an opportunity to respond to these in writing within seven days.

Should the public wish to lodge complaints regarding the distribution or circulation of harmful or prohibited content, they may contact the FPB at clientsupport@fpb.org.za, or hotline@fpb.org.za and/or 012 003 1400.