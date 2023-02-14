Huawei’s new app tracks solar power usage

The Huawei FusionSolar SmartPV and Energy Storage System solutions.

Huawei has introduced a solar power tracking mobile app, as part of a range of FusionSolar Smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage system (ESS) solutions launched to the South African residential market.

The new product portfolio, announced last week at the Solar Power Africa Conference 2023, in Cape Town, include the Power-M inverter, LUNA lithium solar battery storage system and a customisable solar power solution.

The FusionSolar Smart mobile app provides visibility of the energy use of LUNA.

It allows users to remotely track and measure the state of charge of the battery, by continuously monitoring the remaining electricity available in the cell. It also provides historical data of the renewable system, such as how much energy is produced daily, and provides real-time info on the performance of the solar energy system.

Over the last few years, more South African businesses and homes have invested in renewable energy, to produce their own power, as the country continues to grapple with worsening load-shedding.

Huawei has been strengthening its renewable energy strategy in SA, to help resolve Africa’s deepening power crisis.

Speaking at a press conference on the side-lines of the Solar Power Africa Conference, Xia Hesheng, president of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa, said the new solutions provide clean energy for a low-carbon smart society.

“The three residential solutions will help users cope with daily energy challenges, such as load-shedding, which are prevalent across the region.

“The residential market currently faces some challenges when selecting renewable energy products, such as user experience issues, mixing manufacturers, quality and efficiency.

“We believe our FusionSolar Smart PV and ESS solutions will help users of all residential scenarios by ensuring solar systems are more affordable, more effective and easier to maintain,” commented Hesheng.

The solutions are available through local distributors Mustek, ACDC Dynamics, Kathea Energy and Solar World.

The Power-M is a hybrid power supply device for multi-scenario applications. It is used in off-grid and unreliable grid areas, providing backup power for residences, apartments, or large villas.

LUNA is an intelligent power system integrating smart power generation, storage and consumption.

The FusionSolar Smart mobile app is available on the iOS and App Store.

According to Huawei, app users are able to calculate their grid power savings in various currencies. It provides details on how much carbon dioxide the user has prevented from entering the atmosphere, by using solar power. It also provides warning signals for various scenarios, such as loose connections.

“The Power-M supports seamless switchover between multiple energy inputs, such as solar, grid and generator,” explains Nick Lusson, VP of Huawei Smart PV Sub-Saharan Africa.

“In order to provide a better home usage experience, Power-M has a fan-less construction with sleep-grade noise. The operation sound level is less than 29dbm.

“The LUNA artificial intelligence system can accurately predict PV power generation and household electricity consumption under different climate scenarios, based on big data learnings of weather and electricity consumption habits.”