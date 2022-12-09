ITWeb surveys the SA contact centre industry

A contact centre survey has gone live on ITWeb.

The objective of the survey is to gain greater insight into the changing contact centre environment in South Africa, changing operational models, expansion in the use of various communication channels in contact centres, and the rise of the hosted contact centre as a solution.

The South African contact centre industry is experiencing significant transformation as more organisations adopt cloud-based solutions. These include hosted, virtual and Contact-Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions. Despite this, a significant number of organisations continue to operate on-premise contact centre solutions, owing to concerns around security, risk associated with business continuity and industry requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on the contact centre industry in terms of operational models, and expansion of communication channels used by the contact centres. This change has been enabled and supported by improving communications technologies (such as the growing use of chatbots), as well as improving telecommunications infrastructure.

One of the key elements of the changing contact centre landscape in South Africa is the concept of the hosted contact centre, which has been garnering increasing interest among companies making use or considering the use of contact centres. This cloud-based solution is likely to gain in prominence as companies go through a technology transformation and seek to reduce costs, or convert capex to opex. Changing customer behaviour and choice of communication channels will also contribute to this transformation.

In this survey, we examine, among other things:

1. Does your company operate its own contact centre? If not, do you plan to have a contact centre in the future?

2. If you have a contact centre, is it centre centralised or distributed?

4. Have you adopted, or plan to adopt, a hosted contact centre?

