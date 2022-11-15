UCT provides second chance for adult learners

Sipho Mpisane, head of School for Adult Matric at UCT Online High School.

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) online high school is offering 500 adult learners an opportunity to complete their matric, through the UCT Online High School Adult Matric Scholarship Programme.

According to the higher learning institution, the objective of the initiative is to make high-quality education affordable and accessible to adult learners who deserve a second chance at completing their matric.

In June 2021, UCT became the first university in Africa to extend its expertise to the secondary schooling market through an online modality.

The launch came as several top universities across the globe − such as Stanford University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the US – had also introduced online high schools.

In August, UCT announced it was preparing to introduce its Adult Matric Programme, as part of its vision 2030 strategy.

The R5 million worth of adult matric scholarships entail an18-month programme, during which participants will work towards obtaining their CAPS-aligned Amended Senior Certificate.

“In line with our vision to accelerate access to world-class high school education − so that we can unleash South Africa's potential − UCT Online High School is proud to be making more strides toward that vision through our adult matric qualification,” says Sipho Mpisane, head of School for Adult Matric at UCT Online High School.

“Education should not be a privilege; it is a basic human right, and our adult matric programme means hope and a second chance towards a better future through the opportunities that come with having a matric qualification in South Africa.”

Since officially launching the scholarship in November, UCT Online High School says it has received an influx of inspirational stories from adults wanting to grow their own success for a better future.

Interested adults can visit the UCT Online High School website to see if they qualify for the 30% tuition scholarship.

According to Youth Capital’s research,at any given time, there are about 250 000 people in SA working towards a matric certificate outside the full-time, in-school system.

Since an average of 800 000 candidates write matric examinations each year, this means about a third of the total matric cohort are ‘on the fringe’ or ‘non-traditional’ learners.

According to UCT, a matric certificate can transform young and old people’s futures alike, by signalling their knowledge and skills to employers, creating pathways to further education, and ultimately improving their chances of finding work, keeping a job and earning a higher salary.