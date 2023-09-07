Alula champions digital health during 'Know Your Health Numbers Week'

The UK is commemorating 'Know Your Health Numbers Week'.

With the UK commemorating 'Know Your Health Numbers Week', the country’s largest blood pressure testing and awareness event, Alula Technologies, a global technology group that provides solutions to the healthcare, insurance and pensions industries, has reinforced its commitment to digital health by providing its partners and users with secure, seamless access to health data records.

“‘Know Your Health Numbers Week’ underscores the crucial role health metrics play in empowering individuals to take control of their well-being and make informed decisions towards a healthier more fulfilling life,” says Simon Spurr, Managing Director at Alula Health.

Forming a core component of the Alula value proposition, the Health Score is a dynamic, scientifically calculated number that offers a comprehensive overview of an individual's health status and risk factors. By leveraging data from multiple sources, the Health Score empowers insurers and healthcare organisations to make informed decisions, understand their customer more effectively, enhance the customer engagement and offer personalised care, benefits and incentives to their customers.

Rise of digital health checks

Digital health checks can be conducted remotely and are often more convenient for individuals. They eliminate the need for physical appointments, reducing travel time and waiting periods. Furthermore, these checks are accessible to a broader population, including those in remote or underserved areas, which contributes to increasing access to healthcare and reducing health disparities.

Digital health checks can provide real-time data, enabling healthcare providers and individuals to monitor health metrics continuously. This is particularly valuable for chronic disease management and early detection of health issues.

“One of the most important benefits of these checks is that they can provide high levels of accuracy and consistent data that can be accessed easily by the end-user. They reduce the risk of human error associated with manual data collection. With these checks in place, digital health platforms can analyse large datasets and provide personalised recommendations and insights based on an individual's health metrics and history,” adds Spurr.

Rethinking data integration

Alula’s approach when it comes to digital health checks is underscored by its focus on technology solutions, data integration, artificial intelligence (AI) and an unrelenting commitment to data security. All this centres on making digital health more intuitive, insightful and integrated than ever.

Alula delivers solutions such as mobile apps, diagnostic and wearable device integrations, rPPG solutions and online platforms that enable individuals to engage with and monitor their health metrics and access their health data securely.

But beyond the tools, data integration capabilities and use of advanced technologies like AI, the group is committed to collaborating with healthcare providers, insurers and other stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of digital health checks into the healthcare and insurance ecosystems.

Commitment to data privacy

"At Alula, data privacy and consent are deeply embedded in our operations. Users have complete control over their information, and we ensure stringent adherence to global data protection laws. Trust is paramount, and we prioritise it in every digital solution we provide,” adds Spurr.

From the rise of wearable technology and telehealth services to the growing emphasis on mental well-being, Alula’s goal is to be at the heart of this digital health transformation.

“We envision a future where health monitoring transitions to optimisation, and where data collection evolves into actionable insights,” concludes Spurr.