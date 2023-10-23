#GOBOKKE
Companies
Sectors
Emerging Technologies

New electric Mini Countryman heads to SA

Sibahle Malinga
By Sibahle Malinga, ITWeb senior news journalist.
Johannesburg, 23 Oct 2023
Read time 1min 50sec
Comments (0)
The all-electric Mini Countryman SE.
The all-electric Mini Countryman SE.

Mini's next-generation crossover, the all-electric Mini Countryman SE, will be available in the South African market from the second quarter of 2024.

Billed as the largest Mini model, the new electric sports utility vehicle has extended driving assistant functions and a range of up to 433km.

The driving assistant allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel at speeds of up to 60km/h. It can also identify gaps in traffic to bring the vehicle to the optimum speed, to help the motorist change lanes.

See also

BMW sees huge demand for electric vehicles

BMW Group launches all-electric Mini Cooper in SA

“The new all-electric, all-wheel-drive Mini Countryman is the first Mini ‘made in Germany’ and makes a statement for environmentally-friendly mobility,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini.

“Two electric motors with a total output of 230kW and torque of 494 Newton metres guide the Mini Countryman SE ALL4 through any terrain. Together, they accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 180km/h.”

The interior of the electric Mini Countryman SE.
The interior of the electric Mini Countryman SE.

The car’s operating system allows all vehicle functions to be operated via touch or voice assistant.

BMW acquired Mini in 1994 when it bought Rover Group (formerly British Leyland), which owned Mini, among other brands. BMW broke up with the group in 2000, retaining the Mini brand.

The Mini Countryman SE ALL4 is priced from $45 200 in the US. Local pricing is not yet available.

According to BMW, Mini will introduce battery electric vehicle (BEV) versions of the Countryman in various parts of the globe next year, which will be offered in two models: Countryman E and CountrymanSE ALL4.

The German multinational vehicle manufacturer has been an early developer of EVs in SA since 2015, with the introduction of the BMW i3 and i8 models.

In 2020, the company introduced the first electric Mini Cooper to SA and pledged to have 10 million BEVs on global roads by 2030.

BMW has been accelerating its EV production, as it targets carbon emissions reduction industry-wide.

The company previously told ITWeb it expects its electrified vehicles to account for 15% to 25% of total global sales before 2025.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.