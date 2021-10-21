Rubrik names Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors

Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO of Puppet.

Rubrik, The Zero Trust Data Security Company, today announced the appointment of Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors. Wassenaar brings deep experience in SaaS and enterprise go-to-market, having previously held key leadership positions at VMware, Accenture and New Relic.

Wassenaar is the CEO of Puppet, and serves on the Board of Directors for Forrester, Anaplan and Harvey Mudd College. She has more than 25 years of experience leading companies through accelerated growth and IPO, and previously served as the CIO at New Relic, and held multiple leadership roles at VMware and Accenture. Wassenaar has also been recognised as a Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley, a member of the Boardlist’s Top 20, an SF Business Times Public Company CIO Award Winner, and a WSJ Woman of Note.

“Rubrik is an established leader in the data security space, and their commitment to ensuring businesses’ data is protected is truly unmatched,” said Wassenaar. “Especially critical in the era of rampant ransomware attacks, Rubrik customers have the confidence they can recover their data and avoid ransom payments. I’m honoured to join this talented team and help companies all over the world become cyber resilient and keep their businesses moving forward.”

“As the pioneer of Zero Trust Data Security, Rubrik is delivering data security and cyber resilience for enterprises, addressing the biggest ransomware challenges for our customers,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “Yvonne shares our vision and she will be invaluable to our long-term growth and continued success, as we help global customers secure their data and their businesses.”



Rubrik continues to add to its world-class leadership team having recently appointed a Chief Customer Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief People Officer. The company continues to experience high growth, supporting its more than 3 700 global customers. In addition, Rubrik has been recognised as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions and named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s top private cloud companies, as well as a 2021 LinkedIn Top Startup. In August 2021, Rubrik announced a strategic agreement and equity investment from Microsoft, and just this month, the company debuted an industry’s first and only $5M Ransomware Recovery Warranty for Rubrik Enterprise Edition.

