Fibre provider Link Africa adds MTN’s Supersonic to network

Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett.

MTN’s Internet service provider (ISP) Supersonic has become the latest ISP to be added onto Link Africa’s network.

Link Africa builds and operates fibre-optic networks using a patented infrastructure deployment method on various modes of infrastructure. Numerous mobile network operators use Link Africa's fibre-to-the-tower infrastructure to connect a large number of their towers, in efforts to double bandwidth to existing and new customers on their networks.

Established nearly two years ago, Supersonic offers fibre-to-the-home and home broadband to local customers. With operations in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Western Cape, the partnership will enable Supersonic to service areas as far as Amanzimtoti, the greater South Coast as well as greater Pretoria, among others.

Link Africa says it was already in advanced discussions about this strategic partnership and the COVID-19 lockdown simply served to accelerate a rise in demand for reliable Internet connectivity across South African homes.

Access to fast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity makes it possible for millions of South Africans to work from home, while making it easier to share critical information and allowing learners to continue studying at home while schools remain closed.

Supersonic has now launched its services on the Link Africa network, with the companies saying they will be working closely to ensure the delivery of high-speed fibre across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape is fulfilled within five working days.

"In light of the current global circumstances, our industry has needed to very quickly raise the bar on the local telecommunications infrastructure to enable effective and reliable home connectivity,” says Calvin Collett, MD of Supersonic.

“Our business as an ISP and business leader is to get South Africa connected. This is an industry-wide responsibility so partnering with other service providers is vital to its success."

Supersonic, which is a rebranding of SmartVillage bought from MultiChoice in 2015, operates as an independently-run company within MTN, and has its own executive team.

Supersonic will be joining other Link Africa ISPs offering end-users double their original line speed, to accommodate the demands of virtual meetings, online learning as well as home entertainment streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix and many other services.

“We're super-excited to further cement our longstanding relationship with MTN, through our new partnership with Supersonic. We’re unequivocally behind Calvin and Supersonic in their pursuit to get all South Africans connected,” says Craig Carthy, Link Africa CEO.