Mbhele replaces Herbst as Tarsus On Demand MD

Tarsus On Demand MD Senzo Mbhele.

Senzo Mbhele, currently head of innovation and employee experience at Tarsus Technology Group (TTG), has been appointed managing director of Tarsus On Demand (TOD), effective 1 March.

This follows the resignation of Anton Herbst, former CEO of TOD and Tarsus Technology Group (TTG), who departs both roles at the end of February.

TOD offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from cloud service providers, as well as tools that enable them to provide customers with access to cloud products and services.

In November, the company announced Herbst’s departure, saying he was “seeking to deepen his involvement in business ecosystems and develop his tutoring business to change the paths of scholars in South Africa”.

Tarsus appointed Herbst as its CEO in March 2021, replacing Miles Crisp, who had resigned a month earlier.

In a statement today, the company says having previously held various roles at technology and consulting firms, Mbhele joined TTG in 2016, leading proactive approaches to employee well-being in the organisation.

According to the company, Mbhele’s role as head of innovation and employee experience ensured the group’s strategy filtered through to divisions and teams. He has delivered strategic workshops, analysis and insights that have contributed to informed decision-making by the ExCo, it says.

“It’s an honour to assume this role,” Mbhele says. “I have been part of the ExCo for two years, contributing to business and strategy development, and customers and partners can be assured they remain at the centre of our organisation. We will continue to solidify our current strategy and celebrate creativity in support of our entire ecosystem.”

Mbhele notes his goal as MD is to keep the organisation moving forward and focused on providing value.

He describes himself as a dot-connector – a person who, in a world of unprecedented change, can identify trends and shifts before they become commonplace, says the firm.

“As a leader, I also believe that success is dependent on the people you bring to the team. By building and maintaining our excellent line-up of committed professionals, we will continue to position TOD for continued success and ensure we maintain our competitive advantage.”

Pierre Spies, CEO of soon to be delisted Alviva Holdings, which acquired TTG in 2021 in a R185 million deal, says Mbhele’s appointment is a fulfilment of the firm’s succession planning for leadership.

“We went through a rigorous and extensive process to determine the most suitable person for the job, and we are delighted to have appointed an experienced and insightful leader from within our ranks. We congratulate Senzo and wish him well as he takes over the reins.”

TOD’s parent company Alviva, an ICT products and services provider, this week announced the delisting of all its shares from the JSE after fulfilling all conditions set out in a buyout deal announced last year.

Alviva will now become a majority black-owned, privately-held, information and communications technology firm, it said.

Herbst will consult for TTG for the foreseeable future and support the group through the transition.