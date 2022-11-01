Herbst quits as Tarsus CEO to develop tutoring business

Anton Herbst, outgoing Tarsus Technology Group CEO.

Anton Herbst has resigned from his positions as CEO of Tarsus on Demand (TOD) and Tarsus Technology Group (TTG), effective January 2023.

TTG announced his departure today, saying Herbst is seeking “to deepen his involvement in business ecosystems and develop his tutoring business to change the paths of scholars in South Africa”.

The process of selecting a new CEO for TOD is under way and an announcement will be made as soon as the details are finalised, it says.

Tarsus appointed Herbst as its CEO last year in March, replacing Miles Crisp, who had resigned a month earlier.

Herbst has more than two decades of leadership experience in the ICT distribution industry, starting his career at Tarsus 20 years ago, when it was known as MB Technologies.

Commenting on his resignation today, Herbst says he is departing TTG to work within the ecosystems space and to oversee his interests in a Tutor Doctor franchise.

According to Herbst, he hopes his efforts on the education front will have a positive impact on school students, “better equipping them for the workplace they will one day enter”.

“It’s been an eye-opening two decades with the group. We have seen the rate of change increase exponentially and at the same time, opportunities created for the channel and cloud business that we couldn’t imagine in 2001, when I started with ACT.

“While the strategy and innovation aspects of the past two decades have been invigorating, it’s the people who have meant the most to me.

“Working with the phenomenal individuals within Tarsus Distribution, Tarsus on Demand and the shared services component of the group has been my real reward. The group has so many talented people who have contributed to my life and experiences in so many positive ways. I think it’s the people that I will miss the most.”

Lawrence Barnett, chairman of the TTG board, says: “Anton is passionate about people, particularly the people of Tarsus. He has been a key driver of the winning culture and strategy within Tarsus and knows the distribution business inside out. He has a wealth of channel experience, strategic acumen and intimacy with our business.”

Pierre Spies, CEO of JSE-listed parent company Alviva Holdings, praised Herbst for his work ethics, saying: “My working relationship with Anton goes back more than two decades over which time I have developed a great respect for him.

“His contribution has always been insightful, regardless of the situation, and it has been a pleasure to work with him over this time.

“We’ll continue to see Anton around the TTG offices, as he will be consulting for TTG for the foreseeable future and he’ll no doubt continue to add value.”

Alviva, an ICT products and services provider, took control of competitor Tarsus in a R185 million deal last year in June.

Today, TTG also announced Gary Pickford, currently chief commercial officer of Tarsus Distribution, has been appointed managing director of Tarsus Distribution, effective 1 November.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me. Obviously, I am delighted to assume the position of MD of Tarsus Distribution and at the same time, sad to see Anton leave the group. I have worked with Anton on and off for nearly two decades since the founding of ACT in 2001, so we have a lifetime of history,” comments Pickford.

“His contribution to my life is something I will cherish as I tackle the role of MD. I look forward to the challenges ahead and engaging with the people of Tarsus Distribution; they’re the engine that keeps the business running.”