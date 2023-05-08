Mint Group CFO Yvonne Dias wins Sentech Africa Tech Week Women in Tech Award

Yvonne Dias, CFO, Mint Group.

Global technology innovator and 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year, Mint Group, is proud to announce that its CFO, Yvonne Dias, has been awarded the Women in Tech Award at the recent Sentech Africa Tech Week. The award recognises outstanding IT excellence and innovation by a woman in the past 18 months, as well as leadership and overall responsibility for IT strategy and vision in their organisation.

Africa Tech Week Awards is the premier technology awards ceremony. The awards focus on educating African countries on the challenges and opportunities to be gained by their drafting appropriate plans and policies to catapult them into the digital and technological revolution. The Africa Tech Week Awards also recognise and reward companies on the continent that have demonstrated excellence in the area of innovative product development.

Dias is an integral part of the Mint Group team, contributing to the organisation's success through her leadership, strategic vision and innovative thinking. Her unwavering commitment to excellence in IT has helped Mint Group stay at the forefront of the industry.

"I am incredibly humbled and honoured to receive this award," said Dias. "I believe that technology is a key driver of business success and I am proud to be part of an organisation that is leading the way in this field. At Mint Group, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive innovation and create value for our employees, partners and clients."

Dias' approach to leadership has been instrumental in driving Mint Group's success. She is a firm believer in leading by example and her commitment to excellence has inspired her team to strive for excellence in everything they do. Under her guidance, the finance team at Mint Group has developed a reputation for efficiency, accuracy and innovation.

"As an organisation, we are incredibly proud of Yvonne's achievement," said Carel du Toit, Group CEO of Mint Group. “The success of our business is underpinned by many multi-talented people with exceptional business acumen. Yvonne is a shining example of this deep pool of knowledge and experience. She has been instrumental in executing our strategy and vision, and her leadership has been key in helping us achieve our business objectives. Yvonne's commitment to excellence and innovation sets the standard for our organisation and we are honoured to have her as part of our team.

“We are committed to consistently implementing innovative policies to empower women and create a safe environment for all to thrive! This award is proof that these policies have set Mint on a trajectory of success,” concludes Du Toit.

