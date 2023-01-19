Rubrik surpasses $500m in subscription ARR; appoints former Palo Alto Networks chairman, CEO Mark McLaughlin to board of directors

Mark McLaughlin.

Rubrik secures more than 5 000 customers around the world as cyber attacks such as ransomware continue to threaten the global economy.

Mark McLaughlin’s appointment to Rubrik’s distinguished board expands the company’s data security leadership.

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security company, today announced it has surpassed $500 million in software subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR). Additionally, the company achieved a net dollar retention rate of greater than 140%, a testament to Rubrik’s ability to retain customers and expand within its customer base.

Rubrik also announced the appointment of Mark McLaughlin, former Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO, to Rubrik’s board of directors. McLaughlin is a distinguished cyber security veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading companies including Palo Alto Networks and Verisign. McLaughlin currently serves as chair of the board of directors for Qualcomm. In this new role, McLaughlin will help support Rubrik as a leader in data security.

“Data security threats – especially ransomware – are some of the most profound and urgent challenges every CEO, board of directors and cyber security leader must be prepared to face,” said McLaughlin. “Rubrik is working to change the trajectory of the cyber security industry with its mission to secure the world’s data. Relying on Rubrik, governments and companies are able to deliver business resilience even in the face of the most sophisticated cyber events. I’m honoured to join Rubrik’s board and help the company maintain its leadership position in data security.”

“Business is booming for cyber criminals. The modern bounty of data delivers big cash payouts and the power to take down companies and governments around the world,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of Rubrik. “We’re on a mission to help our customers secure their data assets. We believe we’ve never been better positioned to deliver on that mission than with a cyber security expert like Mark at our side.”

According to the recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, IT and security leaders revealed their organisation experienced 47 cyber attacks in the past year – or nearly one attack every week. With the frequency of cyber attacks unlikely to slow, organisations need a holistic cyber security strategy with the capacity to not only identify these events, but rapidly recover after an attack has taken place.

“Rubrik is a leader in data security, working to deliver fundamental business resilience to every organisation,” said Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures. “Rubrik's growth is a testament to its ability to secure customers’ data as cyber attacks and ransomware threats continue. With Mark joining Rubrik’s board, I’m looking forward to watching Rubrik’s next chapter.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of the appointment of John W Thompson, former Microsoft Chairman and former Symantec CEO, as the Lead Independent Director of Rubrik’s Board. It also marks a year of notable executive and leadership appointments, including Chris Krebs, former Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as Chair of Rubrik’s CISO Advisory Board, Michael Mestrovich, former CISO of the CIA, as Rubrik CISO, Ghazal Asif, formerly from Google, as Vice-President of Global Partners and Alliances, and Steven Stone, formerly from Mandiant, as Head of Rubrik Zero Labs.