Uniphore announces partnership with Avaya

During GITEX Global 2022 this week, Uniphore, the leader in Conversational AI and Automation, announced a strategic partnership with Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to bring its integrated conversational AI and communications platform to customers across the Middle East and African (MEA) region.

Uniphore’s Conversational AI and Automation products will add deep functionality to the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS platform. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS makes it easy to connect chat, video, voice and messaging to deliver enhanced experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint.

With Uniphore, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS users will be able to track, measure and improve their contact centre journey with increased self-serve capabilities, frictionless agent experience and needle-moving insights. Avaya’s customers will have access to Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation solutions and will be well-placed to digitally onboard customers, including from social media platforms driven by AI-powered solutions.

Uniphore's comprehensive X platform is an integrated conversational AI and automation platform that combines natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation (RPA), automatic speech recognition (ASR), including the Arabic language, emotion AI, and knowledge AI that enterprises need in today’s tech-savvy consumer era. These technology components translate into specific customer offerings in chatbots, voice bots, conversational analytics for quality automation, real-time customer analysis and agent guidance.

“In today’s uncertain world, consumers want brands to address their needs quickly and efficiently; this makes the customer experience more important than ever,” said Kennedy Pereira, VP, CCaaS Ecosystem, Global Alliances and Partnerships at Uniphore. “We are excited to partner with Avaya to enhance CX, better understand customer insights to achieve superior business outcomes, improve employee performances and lower customer costs.”

The integrated platform will also enhance employee productivity and efficiency by guiding agents in real-time with in-call alerts, next best action and reduce their after-call work by automating call summarisation. This allows agents more time to focus on creating emotional connections with customers, delivering exceptional CX and reducing operating costs by improving time to resolution and first call resolutions (FCR).

“With Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, we make it easy to connect customers, agents and back-office staff with the insights they need to deliver great experiences. And by adding the power of Uniphore’s AI and automation tools to the platform, we’re able to magnify the effects of these capabilities. We’re excited about the solutions that our joint customers will be able to create with our technologies,” said Ahmad Dorra, Customer Experience Solutions Sales Leader – Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Avaya.